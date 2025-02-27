BioWorld - Thursday, February 27, 2025
‘Remarkable’ progress in cystic fibrosis means more work needed

Feb. 27, 2025
By Nuala Moran
The map of cystic fibrosis (CF) research is being redrawn in the U.K. as improvements in treatment, and in particular the introduction of CF modulator drugs, mean people with the rare inherited disease are living much longer.
