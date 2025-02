Index insights

Biopharmaceutical index drops in 2024, but starts new year on a rebound

The BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI) ended 2024 down 2.24%, despite hitting a peak of 25.19% in late August. While it remained in positive territory through November, up 3.58%, the steady decline through the later months of the year pushed the index into the red by December’s close.