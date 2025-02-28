Magnet, Eli Lilly sign $1.25B molecular glue deal for oncology

About 17 months after emerging from stealth with its Trueglue discovery platform, Magnet Biomedicine Inc. has joined with Eli Lilly and Co. to discover, develop and commercialize molecular glue therapeutics for oncology. “It’s a really important deal, especially given the discovery of Trueglues is something Magnet is pioneering,” CEO Brian Safina told BioWorld. The deal includes $40 million in up-front and near-term payments, including an equity investment, as well as potential milestone payments, bringing the deal total to more than $1.25 billion, plus tiered royalties.