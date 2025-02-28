BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Leqembi gets another thumbs-up amid CHMP February recommendations

Feb. 28, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal products for Human Use (CHMP) is standing by its opinion on Leqembi (lecanemab) after the European .mission pushed back against a recommendation in November 2024 that the Alzheimer’s disease drug be approved
BioWorld Regulatory Dermatologic Neurology/psychiatric Gene therapy Europe CHMP EMA