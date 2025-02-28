BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Phase III cancer successes in January include Itovebi, Libtayo, Rybrevant
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Biopharma clinical updates January 2025
Phase III cancer successes in January include Itovebi, Libtayo, Rybrevant
Feb. 28, 2025
By
Amanda Lanier
No Comments
In January 2025,
BioWorld
tracked 171 phase I-III clinical trial updates, down from 212 in December. The month delivered 12 successful phase III outcomes, six of those in cancer, while two trials ended in failure.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight
Clinical