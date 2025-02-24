BioWorld - Monday, February 24, 2025
Intranasal bacterium for targeted brain delivery

Feb. 24, 2025
In a recent publication in Cell, researchers from the National University of Singapore and collaborators have proposed using commensal bacteria in the nasal cavity as a delivery vector for precision therapy targeting the OE and brain.
