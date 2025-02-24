BioWorld - Monday, February 24, 2025
Cancer

Insights into extracellular matrix are metastasis map

Feb. 24, 2025
By Nuala Moran
New research has uncovered a complex interplay between extracellular matrix (ECM) structure and the transcriptional responses of cancer cells, showing how they alter their gene expression to ‘escape’ from ECM.
