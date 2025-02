Cosette paying $430M for Mayne's women’s health, dermatology franchise

Cosette Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced plans to acquire Adelaide, Australia-based Mayne Pharma Pty Ltd. for AU$672 million (US$430 million) to grow its women’s health and dermatology franchise in the U.S. Under terms, Cosette, of Bridgewater, N.J., will acquire 100% of Mayne’s shares at AU$7.40 per share in cash. The price represents a 37% premium to Mayne’s closing share price on Feb. 20. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.