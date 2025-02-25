BioWorld - Tuesday, February 25, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals January 2025

Astrazeneca, Vertex, Axsome secure US FDA approvals in January

Feb. 25, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
The U.S. FDA approved 12 drugs in January, falling below the 2024 monthly average of 19. Only three new molecular entities received approval, trailing the yearly average of just over four per month.
BioWorld Asia Regulatory U.S. FDA