Genetic/congenital

UK research effort finds 141 new rare disease-gene associations

Whole genome sequencing has substantially accelerated the pace of discovery of genes that cause rare diseases, but while this has brought the diagnostic odyssey of some patients to a conclusion, 50% to 80% remain undiagnosed after initial analysis. Researchers in the U.K. have now developed a new framework for analyzing sequence data at a cohort level. Applying this method to almost 35,000 undiagnosed rare disease patients led to the identification of 141 new disease-gene associations.