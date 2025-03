Abbvie enters $2.2B deal for Gubra’s amylin obesity drug

Abbvie Inc. is buying into the obesity fray in a potential $1.875 billion development and commercialization agreement with Danish peptide drug discovery specialist Gubra A/S. In addition, there will be a $350 million up-front payment as Abbvie takes over the reins of GUB-014295 (referred to as Gubamy), a long-acting analog of the satiety hormone amylin, currently in phase I development.