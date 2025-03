Lexicon hails Progress in neuropathic pain despite stock sag

For executives of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., the missed primary endpoint in the phase IIb Progress study testing pilavapadin, its non-opioid candidate, in adults with moderate to severe diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain seemed merely a footnote for what CEO Mike Exton called an “exciting and long-awaited day for the Lexicon team, collaborators and patients.”