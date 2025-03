Regulatory actions for March 3, 2025

Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Alk-Abello, Astrazeneca, Bioarctic, Daiichi, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Immunitybio, Janssen Cilag, Johnson & Johnson, Krystal, Novartis, Outlook, Regeneron, Roche, Vertex.