Trump’s EOs keep coming as US agencies await new leadership

March 4, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
The executive orders (EOs) pouring out of the Trump White House, and the resulting court challenges, continue to pile up, deepening the uncertainty hanging over the life sciences sector and the U.S. economy in general.
