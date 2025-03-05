BioWorld - Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Hummingbird migrates ADCs, tech to newco Callio’s $187M debut

March 4, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-focused Callio Therapeutics debuted on March 3 with the closing of a $187 million series A financing round based on cancer drug technology and assets in-licensed from Hummingbird Bioscience Pte Ltd.
