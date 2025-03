Novartis adds Kyorin’s preclinical MRGPRX2 antagonist in $777M deal

Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has out-licensed its preclinical candidate, KRP-M223, and its back-up compounds to Novartis Pharma AG in a deal worth up to $777.5 million. Under the terms, Novartis gains an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Kyorin-discovered KRP-M223.