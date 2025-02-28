BioWorld. Link to homepage.
‘Remarkable’ progress in cystic fibrosis means more work needed
Feb. 28, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
The map of cystic fibrosis (CF) research is being redrawn in the U.K. as improvements in treatment, and in particular the introduction of CF modulator drugs, mean people with the rare inherited disease are living much longer.
