Genetic/congenital

UK research effort finds 141 new rare disease-gene associations

March 3, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Whole genome sequencing has substantially accelerated the pace of discovery of genes that cause rare diseases, but while this has brought the diagnostic odyssey of some patients to a conclusion, 50% to 80% remain undiagnosed after initial analysis.
