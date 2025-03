SCAAR data Prevails for Medtronic paclitaxel-coated balloon

Medtronic plc reported results from a registry highlighting the effectiveness of the Prevail paclitaxel-coated balloon. The findings from the Swedish Coronary Angiography and Angioplasty Registry (SCAAR) were presented by Sacharias von Koch of the department of cardiology and clinical sciences at Lund University, Skåne University Hospital in Sweden at the Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2025 meeting in Washington.