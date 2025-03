Inflammatory

APG-333 counteracts type 2 inflammation with an extended half-life profile

Researchers from Apogee Therapeutics Inc. and Paragon Therapeutics Inc. have reported the preclinical characterization of APG-333, a half-life extended monoclonal antibody targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a cytokine secreted by epithelial cells that acts as an alarmin in response to environmental insults.