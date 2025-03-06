BioWorld. Link to homepage.
CSPC’s bifunctional fusion protein cleared for trials in China
March 6, 2025
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has obtained clearance from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to conduct clinical trials with JMT-108 for advanced malignant tumors.
