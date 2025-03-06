BioWorld - Thursday, March 6, 2025
Immuno-oncology

CSPC’s bifunctional fusion protein cleared for trials in China

March 6, 2025
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has obtained clearance from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to conduct clinical trials with JMT-108 for advanced malignant tumors.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer Immuno-oncology Protein China NMPA