CMS eyes ventilation coverage for beneficiaries with COPD

March 12, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Medicare beneficiaries in the U.S. diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may soon be covered for positive pressure ventilation in the home per a draft coverage memo from CMS.
