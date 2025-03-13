BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, March 13, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Vivani looking to get slim with Cortigent neurostimulation spin
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Vivani looking to get slim with Cortigent neurostimulation spin
March 12, 2025
By
Holland Johnson
The Vivani Medical Inc. combination appears to be over less than three years since its inception after the company reported plans to spin off Cortigent, the division that develops brain implants.
BioWorld MedTech
Deals and M&A
Diabetes
Neurology/psychiatric
Deep brain stimulation
U.S.