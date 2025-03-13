BioWorld - Thursday, March 13, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Vivani looking to get slim with Cortigent neurostimulation spin

March 12, 2025
By Holland Johnson
The Vivani Medical Inc. combination appears to be over less than three years since its inception after the company reported plans to spin off Cortigent, the division that develops brain implants.
