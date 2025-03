AMP says FDA asks too much of test validation in Section 564 draft

The U.S. FDA’s January 2025 draft guidance for test validation in public health emergencies drew only six responses, but pointed responses they were, indeed. As an example, the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) said the draft’s recommendation for the use of 30 positive and 30 negative (30/30) samples for validation of lab-developed tests is likely to hamper test availability in an emergent situation, a time when samples are likely to be difficult to obtain.