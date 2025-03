With warming market, Hinge swings back to IPO

After scrapping plans for an IPO in 2022, Hinge Health Inc. is taking a more favorable view of going public given the increased support seen for health care and med-tech stocks in recent months. The San Francisco-based company, a digital provider of physical therapy services, filed a form S-1 with the U.S. SEC stating it plans to offer an unspecified number of shares of class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange this year.