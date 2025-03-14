BioWorld - Friday, March 14, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Regulatory actions for March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025
Regulatory snapshots, including global submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Ecential Robotics, Femasys, Lifeward, Paragonix Technologies, Perfuze, Spineart.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Regulatory actions