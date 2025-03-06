BioWorld - Thursday, March 6, 2025
Dermatologic

THB-335 counteracts cutaneous anaphylaxis in vivo

March 6, 2025
THB-335 is an oral inhibitor of mast/stem cell growth factor receptor Kit (KIT), which regulates the activation and migration of mast cells, making it a relevant therapeutic target for inflammatory and allergic processes.
