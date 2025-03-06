BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, March 6, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in review
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» THB-335 counteracts cutaneous anaphylaxis in vivo
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Dermatologic
THB-335 counteracts cutaneous anaphylaxis in vivo
March 6, 2025
No Comments
THB-335 is an oral inhibitor of mast/stem cell growth factor receptor Kit (KIT), which regulates the activation and migration of mast cells, making it a relevant therapeutic target for inflammatory and allergic processes.
BioWorld Science
Conferences
Dermatologic
Immune