Infection

Merck Sharp & Dohme divulges new viral replication inhibitors

March 6, 2025
Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC has synthesized viral replication inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus and metapneumovirus infections.
