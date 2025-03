Med-tech deals February 2025

Med-tech averages 150 deals monthly in 2025, plus $5B in M&As

Med-tech M&A activity reached $10.35 billion in the first two months of 2025, with $4.81 billion in deals recorded in January and increasing to $5.55 billion in February. While total M&A value remained strong, the number of M&As dropped month-over-month, falling from 40 transactions in January to 19 in February, but still tracking with the 2024 average of nearly 30 per month.