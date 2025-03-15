BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Saturday, March 15, 2025
Samsung life science fund invests $10M in C2N Diagnostics
March 14, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Samsung Life Science Fund made its first strategic investment of the year into C2N Diagnostics LLC, underscoring the rising potential of blood-based diagnostics in detecting and monitoring the risk of Alzheimer’s disease for the masses.
