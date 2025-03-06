BioWorld - Thursday, March 6, 2025
See today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

Abbisko Therapeutics describes new EGFR mutant inhibitors

March 6, 2025
Abbisko Therapeutics Co. Ltd. has identified EGFR mutant inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
