NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors disclosed in Transthera patent

March 6, 2025
Transthera Biosciences Co. Ltd. has divulged NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders.
