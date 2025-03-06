BioWorld - Thursday, March 6, 2025
Cancer

Accent Therapeutics discovers new DHX9 inhibitors

March 6, 2025
Accent Therapeutics Inc. has described ATP-dependent RNA helicase A (DHX9) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
