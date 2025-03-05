BioWorld - Wednesday, March 5, 2025
‘Fall’-out hits Irlab shares after phase IIb miss in Parkinson’s

March 5, 2025
By Randy Osborne
The march toward better drugs in Parkinson’s disease suffered a setback as Irlab Therapeutics AB rolled out top-line results from the phase IIb study with pirepemat called React-PD.
