BioWorld - Wednesday, March 5, 2025
UK firm Trimtech emerges with $31M seed round for TRIM21 bispecifics

March 5, 2025
By Karen Carey
No Comments
Trimtech Therapeutics closed a £25 million (US$31 million) oversubscribed seed funding round to advance its targeted protein degradation treatments for neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases.
BioWorld Financings Inflammatory Neurology/psychiatric Bispecific antibody Seed Europe