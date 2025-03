Former Magellan officials enter guilty pleas in lead test prosecution

Three former officials with Magellan Diagnostics Inc., have entered guilty pleas in connection with faulty tests for lead poisoning that were widely used across the U.S. between 2013 and 2017. While former CEO Amy Winslow and two others will not be sentenced until later this year, all three face possible prison terms of three years or more and fines of as much as $250,000, highlighting the hazards of a lack of scruples with regard to compliance with U.S. FDA regulations.