Latest device recalls include Medtronic embolization devices

March 19, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA has posted several class I recalls in recent days, including a removal of one model of the Medtronic Vascular’s Pipeline Vantage embolization device due to insufficient apposition to the vessel wall.
