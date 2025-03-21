BioWorld - Friday, March 21, 2025
Appointments and advancements for March 20, 2025

March 20, 2025
New hires and promotions in the med-tech industry, including: Oura, Paradigm Health, Seek Labs, Sera Prognostics.
