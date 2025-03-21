Brainomix raises £14M for AI-powered imaging solution for stroke, lung fibrosis

Brainomix Ltd. raised £14 million ($18 million) in a series C financing round to expand its AI-powered imaging solution, Brainomix 360 Stroke, into the U.S. market. Funds will also go towards advancing the Brainomix 360 E-Lung, which can accurately predict the progression of lung fibrosis. “This series C round is a vital fundraise for us,” Michalis Papadakis, CEO and co-founder of Brainomix, told BioWorld. “We are in a growth stage where we want to bring this next generation of stroke AI into the U.S. market.”