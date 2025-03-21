BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, March 21, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Toilets could be the next big health device: Medical Korea 2025
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Toilets could be the next big health device: Medical Korea 2025
March 20, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Seung-min Park, professor at Nanyang Technological University and cofounder of Kanaria Health, is working to manufacture smart bidets that can capture biomarker data from urine and stool automatically and enable continuous monitoring.
BioWorld MedTech
Conferences
Biomarkers
Cancer
Gastrointestinal
Infection
Oncology
Digital health
Lab-on-a-chip
Sensors
Wearable
Telehealth
Asia-Pacific