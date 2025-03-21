BioWorld - Friday, March 21, 2025
Toilets could be the next big health device: Medical Korea 2025

March 20, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Seung-min Park, professor at Nanyang Technological University and cofounder of Kanaria Health, is working to manufacture smart bidets that can capture biomarker data from urine and stool automatically and enable continuous monitoring.
