Vicentra developing next-gen insulin delivery system, eyes US market

Vicentra BV aims to make its Kaleido 2 insulin patch pump and automated insulin delivery system even smaller than its current device, already amongst the smallest, lightest and most precise insulin device on the market, new CEO Tom Arnold told BioWorld. As the company works to meet growing demand for its product, Kaleido has the potential to transform diabetes care, he said.