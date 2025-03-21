BioWorld - Friday, March 21, 2025
Fibrosight launches in US for AI-based, stain-free MASH imaging

March 21, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Histoindex Pte Ltd. launched its laboratory-developed test for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), Fibrosight, in the U.S. as the company’s first in a suite of next-generation digital pathology solutions.
