Fibrosight launches in US for AI-based, stain-free MASH imaging
March 21, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Histoindex Pte Ltd. launched its laboratory-developed test for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), Fibrosight, in the U.S. as the company’s first in a suite of next-generation digital pathology solutions.
