Researchers develop visual prosthetic to restore sight

March 21, 2025
By Simon Kerton
Researchers from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine filed for protection of the development of a lateral geniculate nucleus (LGN) visual prosthetic device with implantable electrode arrays that stimulate the LGN and restore vision.
