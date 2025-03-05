BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Home
» Harbour Biomed newco HBM Alpha pens $395M hyperplasia drug deal
Harbour Biomed newco HBM Alpha pens $395M hyperplasia drug deal
March 4, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
HBM Alpha Therapeutics Inc. signed a potential $395 million licensing deal Feb. 26 with an unnamed “business partner” for its endocrine asset, HAT-001, adding another contender to the congenital adrenal hyperplasia space.
