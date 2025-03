Neurology/psychiatric

GluN2B signaling regulates dendritic spine plasticity and reverses FXS phenotypes

Fragile X syndrome (FXS) is the most common inherited form of intellectual disability and a leading monogenic cause of autism, yet effective treatments remain elusive. Previous work showed that N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDARs) play a prominent pathophysiological role in FXS and other neurodevelopmental disorders.