Endocrine/metabolic

ARO-ALK7 demonstrates safety and efficacy in obesity mouse model

Previous research has demonstrated that activin receptor-like kinase 7 (ALK7) signaling suppresses lipolysis, resulting in increased adipocyte size and lipid content. Additionally, predicted loss of function variants in the ALK7 gene (ACVR1C) have been associated with reduced waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) adjusted for body mass index, protection from type 2 diabetes, as well as reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.