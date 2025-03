Immuno-oncology

VCR-036, a pentavalent bispecific PD-1/CTLA4 Vincobody with promising preclinical safety and efficacy

Researchers from Vicero Inc. have developed a Vincobody platform, which allows for design of novel proprietary VHH antibody fragments that possess the efficacy of dual checkpoint blockade while mitigating the toxicity limitations of current monoclonal antibody therapies.