Genetic/congenital

Researchers develop novel Kabuki syndrome murine model

Lysine demethylase 6A (KDM6A) is a demethylase that plays a key role at regulating developmental gene expression signatures in several tissues, including neuronal cells. The KDM6A gene is located in chromosome X and pathogenic variants in this gene are tied to Kabuki syndrome type 2. Even though progress in understanding the functions of KDM6A has been made, its role in cochlear development and auditory function remains poorly understood.