AURKB unveiled as a druggable target in Merkel cell carcinoma

Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is an aggressive neuroendocrine skin cancer with a high mortality rate and characterized by frequent local recurrences and metastases. To identify compounds that could be repurposed to treat MCC, National Institutes of Health (NIH) researchers performed a high-throughput cell viability screen of 3,908 small molecules.