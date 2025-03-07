BioWorld - Friday, March 7, 2025
Cancer

Newly discovered ADAR1 inhibitor exhibits antitumor effects in prostate cancer

March 7, 2025
To date, many cases of prostate cancer still relapse and remain incurable. Novel therapeutic targets for treating the disease remain an unmet need.
